One less trophy: LA Galaxy 1, Sacramento Republic FC 2

Just days after a 1-1 draw at home in their return to action, LA Galaxy were at it again. Same place, different opponent, and competition. It was US Open Cup quarterfinals action on display, with the team up against a tough Sacramento Republic FC side. The two teams didn't disappoint, going toe-to-toe in what was ultimately a magical night for the USL side as they beat Galaxy on the road, 2-1.

Sacramento knew they had a tough task ahead of them, so there was no point in wasting any time. They got the opening goal, and took the lead behind Roro Lopez in just the third minute of the match.

Galaxy did come out with a more rotated squad this match, with most of the regulars having played a nice chunk of minutes just days ago. However, they weren't about to go out like that at home, and responded with a goal of their own. Well, better said, they benefited from an own goal, on a corner kick. The defender didn't get enough on it to clear it, but did flick it on to equal the match at one goal each. The scoreline stood until the halftime break.

that service from Efra pic.twitter.com/atx6LYOSlE — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 22, 2022

The second half had even more action, with both teams coming out firing. Sacramento had been knocking on the door for most of the half, and in the 70th minute they got an answer. Luis Felipe let one fly from deep, and it was pure as it rolled into the corner for the lead. What hurt was how casual Felipe was with the shot, as unbothered as can be while ripping out hearts in LA.

LA had themselves a flurry late, as they desperately went for the equalizer to push the match to extra time. In the end, they couldn't find a second equalizer, and end the match technically without a goal to call their own. While you can definitely say this was a rotated squad and wonder if Sacramento would come close to the regular starters, however this will still be a bitter pill to swallow. The team now focuses on MLS, where they'll need to grab their sixth MLS Cup if they hope to end the season with a trophy.

