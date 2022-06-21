LA Galaxy II’s Preston Judd voted USL Championship Player of the Week

Preston Judd has been a key member of LA Galaxy II the past season and a half, and after a hat trick performance in one of two games for Los Dos last week, the forward has been voted USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 15 of the 2022 regular season.

Hat trick hero @prestonjudd10 recorded his second career hat trick in @LAGalaxyII's 3-2 win to earn @play_eFootball Player of the Week honors! pic.twitter.com/Kb3rIpexMo — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) June 21, 2022

Each of Judd’s three goals in the midweek victory over Monterey Bay FC counted in the 3-2 win. It is the second hat trick of Judd’s career, and he now has seven goals in 15 league appearances this season, making him the team’s top scorer and in the Top 10 in the league in goals so far.

Of course, Judd’s performance led to a first-team contract with LA Galaxy earlier this season, and he’s waiting to make his competitive debut with them. More performances like this should help his cause!

Congrats to Preston on the league award and long may the good form continue.

