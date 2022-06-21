How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Sacramento Republic, U.S. Open Cup

It’s the biggest LA Galaxy game of the year yet, as they will host USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy were back in action on Saturday after a needed three-week layoff, and in their first game back they drew the Portland Timbers 1-1 at home. It was a little tense and ropey, but after conceding in the first half, substitute Dejan Joveljić (on for a much longer stint this time) came up big once again near the end of regulation to get the draw for the home team. That should provide a boost coming into the latest knockout game of the season.

They’ll be facing a red-hot Sac Republic side, who have won their last three in league play and have lost just once in their last eight games. In particular, the defense has been rock solid of late, allowing just three goals in those eight games. In the previous round, they upset MLS opposition, besting the San Jose Earthquakes, so they have already got some run against a top flight opponent. Given Mark Briggs’ side is playing with house money, and are in great form, they are absolutely going to be up for this game and will feel confident.

Coincidentally, Sacramento played LA Galaxy II in their last game, winning 2-0 at the weekend. I think Greg Vanney will rotate a couple players in his XI, perhaps, but considering how close they are to a final and a trophy, I don’t think we’ll see a glorified Los Dos side in this game, even if it is against lower league opposition once again. But we’ll see what happens, and if LA can continue their cup quest in 2022.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Douglas Costa (leg) — OUT

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Sega Coulibaly (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Chase Gasper (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Sac Republic:

N/A

How to Watch:

Tuesday’s match between LA and Sacramento will be streamed in the United States on ESPN+ (it is not on local blackout). The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to follow minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!