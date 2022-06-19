Why so serious?: NJNY Gotham FC 0, San Diego Wave FC 3

San Diego Wave FC were on the road this weekend, taking on NJ/NY Gotham FC in the reverse of their previous meeting. The last time these two teams met, Wave FC came away with four goals and three points in an emphatic win. This time, Wave headed East to take on Gotham on their pitch, looking to get their first win of this unbeaten run.

Yes, you read that right. San Diego have gone three straight unbeaten, all draws, and came in looking to get a win to put themselves back atop the league standings. The team didn't waste time in working towards that win either, taking the lead in the 18th minute. A perfect pass from Kornieck found a darting Alex Morgan who only needed one touch to put it home for the lead and her 10th goal of the season.

For a moment it looked like Gotham were going to find an equalizer. Near the end of the half they had several close chances, with one going off the post. In the closing moments of the half however, it was Alex Morgan again to get her brace and double the lead for Wave FC. The story is obviously, and rightly, Morgan and her inability to not score goals in a soccer match, but much can be said about the silver platter Sofia Jokabsson used to serve up the assist. Just a beautiful moment of footy.

San Diego went into the half with the two goal lead, but still hungry for more. They would get more in the 68th minute, with Alex Morgan nabbing an assist this time around. Cutting down the side she put in a great pass to find Makenzy Doniak who didn't miss the opportunity to extend the lead.

Three goals would be all the Wave would get in this one, but they were able to keep the clean sheet. The win sends the team back to the top of the standings as they continue to prove themselves as a serious threat for the championship. The win makes it two shutouts over Gotham FC, winning by a combined 7-0. The team host defending champions, Washington Spirit the next time out, in the first-ever match between the two sides.

