How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy have had two weeks off to rest and recuperate, aside from a handful of internationals out with their national teams, and on Saturday they get back in action in MLS when they host the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Before the break, the Galaxy most recently downed Austin FC 4-1 at home. It wasn’t really a romp until the end, after Austin took the lead and Dejan Joveljić came off the bench and had a hand in all four goals for LA to flip the result. It was his best argument yet that he deserves more playing time, and it will be interesting to see how Greg Vanney chooses to use him moving forward.

The Timbers have lost their last three league games, most recently an away loss at Inter Miami. Cross-country road trips can be tough, but Portland have been sputtering so far this season, and are near the bottom of the Western Conference at present. For them, it’s essentially put up or shut up time.

These teams have played once, with the Galaxy beating the Timbers 3-1 in early April in Portland. It sure would be nice to get a repeat result against a team that can be a thorn in the side, and with LA looking to climb the standings, they need wins more often than not if they want to confirm a playoff spot and hopefully host at least one playoff game this year. But first, this game! Bring it on.Bring it on.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Douglas Costa (leg) — OUT

Séga Coulibaly (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Chase Gasper (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Portland:

Diego Gutierrez (foot) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LA are (-135), the Timbers are (+360) and a draw is at (+300). The Galaxy are big favorites at home once more, can they grab the three points to justify that status? Hopefully!

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LA and Portland will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 2:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!