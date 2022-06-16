Los Angeles to host 2026 World Cup games

On Thursday, the news was made official: Los Angeles will host games at the 2026 World Cup.

Los Angeles has been confirmed as a #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host City#HostCity2026 pic.twitter.com/DaI11gxFGv — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

The second-largest city in the United States was expected to be a host city for the tournament, which will jointly be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, and while there were some concerns regarding the available venues for the tournament, it will indeed be a host city for the biggest international tournament in men’s soccer when it returns stateside.

It appears in spite of SoFi Stadium’s field being too small for regulation soccer games, the otherwise state-of-the-art stadium, generally used for NFL games for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will be hosting games, with the likely explanation being that the stadium will undergo some renovations to reflect the proportions needed.

Alongside that, expect some teams to establish training camps in the Los Angeles area, and as a result, we’ll likely see the local MLS teams’ venues and training facilities used in that capacity or even in pre-tournament tune-up friendlies for the participants.

Tickets won’t go on sale for quite some time yet, but the countdown for World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles is officially here!

