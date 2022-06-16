San Diego Wave FC’s Taylor Kornieck voted NWSL Player of the Week

It’s been a landmark couple weeks for San Diego Wave FC midfielder Taylor Kornieck. After being voted to the NWSL Team of the Month for April/May, she received her first senior call-up to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the upcoming Concacaf W Championship roster. Now, she’s also been crowned NWSL Player of the Week, winning the online vote after San Diego’s double-game week in Week 7 of the 2022 regular season.

NWSL May Best XI ✅

USWNT Call Up ✅



And now @TaylorKornieck earns Week 7 NWSL Player of the Week honors! Congrats on another well-deserved accolade. #WaveFC https://t.co/zy5QvERDzg — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) June 15, 2022

Kornieck’s impact was most felt in the 2-2 draw at home against the Portland Thorns on Wednesday. With the game 2-0 to Portland in the 80th minute, Kornieck scored a late brace to split the points for Wave FC, their second straight comeback draw.

San Diego followed that up with a 1-1 draw against OL Reign at home on Sunday, with Kornieck starting and going 72 minutes in the battle against the Seattle outfit, a decent result considering Wave FC haven’t figured that particular opponent out just yet.

Kornieck has credited San Diego head coach Casey Stoney for helping her expand her game, and so far, it’s reaping rewards for both club and player alike. Congrats to Kornieck on her Player of the Week award and long may her strong form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.