Sun, summer, and LA Galaxy gear

If the recent heat has been any indicator, summer is officially here in Los Angeles. Even on the cloudier days the weather seems to be thick, hot, and unpleasant. Definitely past the hot cocoa and warm tea season. That means it's time to put up those Galaxy scarfs, hoodies, and long-sleeves. Luckily, we have a bunch of options for you courtesy of our friends at Target, to help you keep cool while representing the G’z.

This Triblend Galaxy tee is simple, but perfect. A nice navy color, the material is super light, providing a ton of breathability. Perfect not just for match days at DHSP, but perfect for those away weekends where you have to do housework before the match starts. Whether mowing the lawn, building stuff, or making repairs, this tee is perfect for the inevitable heatwaves headed our way.

Will somebody think of the kids?! Don't worry, Target has, and they have a t-shirt for them as well! Almost like they knew children need more than just simple and effective, this shirt offers a bit more flare in the design. Still a navy primary shirt, with Galaxy across the front in a subtle camo design. Perfect for those days spent running around the neighborhood now that school is out.

For those who want a little more than a shirt, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. This isn't an official 2022 LA Galaxy kit, but again, for those looking for a more affordable, and more fun, option for a child, this is a great option. Unlike the ‘classic’ all-white kits the players wear, this jersey offers more color, a fun design, while still remaining stylish. Great way to rep the G’z, while saving some as well.

Let’s be honest, even if you aren't interested in creating a tiny human, nothing is cuter than seeing one in a team-branded onesie. Not only one option, but several options for the baby G in your life. Whether white, navy, yellow, there is a Galaxy set for everyone. Or get them all and have your infant repping LA’s team all week!

Feeling fancy? Want to hit the gold course for a round of 18-holes? Want to just eat wings, down beer, and enjoy night at Top Shot? Well this polo t-shirt is perfect for all of that and more! What better way to represent Galaxy than with a nice looking polo shirt? A nice balance of work and casual. It says, I’m about my business, but also, about my Galaxy. Plus it’s a nice navy/gold combination that looks really good on a bright summer’s day.