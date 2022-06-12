Don't care to share: San Diego Wave FC 1, OL Reign 1

It was a beautiful Sunday in San Diego for Wave FC. After three straight matches without a win , two draws and one loss, the team were looking to defend home pitch and get a solid win over a very tough OL Reign side. A win would also keep the team in firm control of the top spot in the NWSL. By final whistle, the team had done enough to get a point to reinforce their top spot, but they weren't able to snap the winless run. Still, a point at home in a 1-1 draw is better than the always possible zero points.

We’ll give you three guesses as to who got on the scoresheet to start the match. Hint? It rhymes with Smalex Shmorgan. That’s right, the current Golden Boot leader just can't stop finding the back of the net, which is great for Wave FC fans. This was a fun one, as it was the uncommon goalkeeper assist. Kailen Sheridan got off a great ball down the field that found Alex Morgan who took it the rest of the way and finished with all the cool in the world to give her side the early lead.

Despite being in the middle of a scoring draught, Reign showed just why they are such a dangerous team. One of the better team goals you'll see this season ended in a Jess Fishlock goal to send the teams equal going into halftime.

The second half was all about the goalkeepers. Both sides were hunting for the go-ahead goal, but Sheridan for Wave FC and the rising star Phallon Tullis-Joyce for OL Reign, did excellent to keep the match at just one goal for each side. The result makes it three straight draws for San Diego, as they still look to get back in the win column. With how other results are going on the day, it’s possible Wave FC find themselves even on points with a team or two for the number one spot in NWSL. That, however, is more endgame stuff. For now, it’s good that San Diego are doing enough for a point at the very least, as they continue to find ways against tough teams and a congested schedule.

The team will have a week before their next match and it will be a much welcomed ‘break’. They will have to fly across country when they face off against NJ/NY Gotham FC the next time they take the pitch.

