How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign

Well, this is San Diego Wave FC’s final chance to beat OL Reign in 2022...unless they meet in the playoffs later this year. But on Sunday, the teams will meet for the second (and final) time in the regular season, at Torero Stadium.

San Diego are on short rest, having played midweek to a dramatic 2-2 draw at home against the Portland Thorns. Wave FC went down by two goals, arguably both against the run of play, but after some bad luck with a Sofia Jakobsson goal not being given and some other questionable calls or non-calls, Taylor Kornieck had a brace in the final 10 minutes to bring the game level. It was the minimum San Diego deserved, and it’s two straight games where they dug deep late to rescue a draw from the jaws of a defeat.

OL Reign have a week of rest, most recently falling 1-0 last weekend at the Chicago Red Stars. They’ve yet to win on the road in the regular season this year, so that should give San Diego plenty of hope, but on the other hand, OL Reign are 2W-0L-1D to date across all competitions against Wave FC, including a 1-0 win in Seattle on May 29, a scoreline that did not really express how dominant they were in that win.

San Diego have a two-point lead atop the standings heading into Sunday, can they get a first win over OL Reign and ensure their 1st place standing through the weekend? It sure would be nice, hopefully they can get the job done.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) — OUT

OL Reign:

None

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!