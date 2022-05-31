LA Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljić voted MLS Player of the Week

Dejan Joveljić has been making his case this season for more playing time with the LA Galaxy, and on Sunday, he registered his most emphatic evidence yet. That has resulted in his being voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 14 of the 2022 regular season.

Joveljić came off the bench in the 4-1 home win over Austin FC with LA trailing 1-0, and over the next 38 minutes, he notched two goals and two assists to flip the result, emphatically, in the Galaxy’s favor.

Joveljić is the first player in MLS history to come off the bench and provide four goal contributions, a pretty impressive stat. He has three goals and two assists this season in league play, and six goals across all competitions. Considering he’s only played 409 minutes in all comps this season for the Galaxy, he’s really been on a roll lately when he’s started getting some playing time.

The Serbian is the second LA player to be named MLS Player of the Week this season, after Chicharito in Week 5, and the first substitute to win Player of the Week this season in the league. He was also named to the MLS Team of the Week.

Congrats to Dejan for the honors, and Greg Vanney, please get this man more playing time! He’s earned it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.