LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Austin FC

This game turned into a spanking, Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Austin FC but it sure didn’t look that way 55 minutes in. The LA Galaxy started the game well, earned a penalty, squandered it, and then treaded water for a good chunk of the first half. Austin had a decent stretch from about 20 minutes to the 40th minute, but didn’t do anything too dangerous in that time period.

The second half started much the same way, and then the Galaxy had a defensive brain fart and were suddenly down a goal.

Greg Vanney inserted Dejan Joveljić in the 57th minute and the rest is history. Within 7 (!!!!) minutes the forward assisted and scored. By the end of the game, he became the first substitute in MLS history to contribute to four goals. And he had the audacity to do it with a bicycle kick assist. He is a joy to watch, and yet….Chicharito and Joveljić played together for a grand total of 12 minutes today. You’re killing us, Greg Vanney.

The Galaxy has got to give the two forward experiment a go. Not a month from now, not two months from now. NOW. This team that has had trouble scoring looks dangerous and like a complete threat when Chicharito and Dejan are on the field together. Dejan deserves the opportunity to not just be a super sub because small sample size aside, he has assisted and scored at a pace that deserves starting time.

Try different formations, but it is difficult to ignore the data of results. Greg, please tell us you’re not going to be stubborn.

Kévin Cabral also needs to be mentioned. FINALLY the forward looks like he’s making the right runs and passes. He’s playing with confidence for the first time in MONTHS, and the Galaxy are benefitting. They need him to be good to have Dejan and Chicharito paired upfront.

The defense did fine, but today was all about Dejan Joveljić. Chicharito is happy no one is bringing up his penalty kick miss.

One name that hasn’t been mentioned? Douglas Costa.

Player Ratings

Excellent

Dejan Joveljić - the guy loves his cheeky back heels, and this time he had one for a lovely assist in the 61st minute. Great awareness. Right place, great finish for a goal when the ball bounced to him in the 64th minute. Earned a yellow card for messing with the ball in the 80th minute. What a chip for the Galaxy’s third goal; calm, cool, collected. Seconds later he had the audacity to bicycle kick his way into an assist. Speechless. Man of the Match

Good

Chicharito - great through ball to an onrushing Cabral to start the game, in the exact right spot. Notoriously bad at penalties, took a weak shot that was saved. Shot high in the 41st minute after Víctor sent him in. Missed a wide open header in the 57th. Peeled off his defender and didn’t miss a clear shot from the center of the box in the 61st minute for LA’s first goal. Set up Álvarez in the 63rd minute but Efraín shot just a little high.

Okay

Samuel Grandsir - solid cross in the 32nd minute that unfortunately bounced off Chicharito’s arm. Tapped and dribbled his way through in the 49th minute but shot right at the keeper.

Poor

Rayan Raveloson - missed a shot at goal in the 5th minute. Marking air on Austin’s shot in the 45th minute (literally spun in a circle). Lazy jog to close down the shot on Austin’s goal. Gave up a dangerous freekick and earned a yellow card for repeated infractions in the 77th minute.

