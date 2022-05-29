Bigger in Los Angeles: LA Galaxy 4, Austin FC 1

After a massive win at the midweek against rivals LAFC, the LA Galaxy were back in regular season action at home against Austin FC. After securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the USOC competition, the G’z were looking to get back on track in league play, and start making their way back up the MLS standings. The team was able to get the much-needed win heading into the break, defending their fortress in a 4-1 win over Austin FC.

️‍ LA Galaxy Pride ️‍ pic.twitter.com/943BK4XKbr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 29, 2022

This was another big opportunity for Galaxy to make some headway in the standings. They came into the match sitting at sixth in the West, while Austin came to LA in second place. It looked like the Galaxy were going to get another goal before the five minute mark, when the team was awarded a penalty in the third minute. Chicharito stepped up to the spot, but Austin standout, goalkeeper Brad Stuver, had other plans and put a stop to the shot, keeping it scoreless.

Chicharito thought he found redemption in the 36th minute, after going on a great run that resulted in a brilliant finish in the box for what everyone thought was the goal. Unfortunately, video review hates on fun, and the Chicharito goal was eventually disallowed, keeping the match scoreless heading into the halftime break.

Austin FC were the first team on the board, getting their goal in the 53rd minute courtesy of Diego Fagundez. For a moment, it looked like it would be another disappointing showing from the G’z against a Texas side. However, Chicharito was on the hunt for redemption after the failed penalty attempt, and he wasn't about to let this one get away from them. A dime from Dejan Joveljic found Chicharito who was able to take another shot from the spot. This time, Stuver couldn't stop it, and Galaxy were level.

Julián ➡️ Dejan ➡️ Chicharito ➡️ GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL pic.twitter.com/k4SS3lMpF1 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 29, 2022

After a beautiful assist, Dejan was looking to secure more of those minutes he's after, and got a goal for himself. An initial pass into the box was blocked by an Austin defender, only to find the chest of Dejan, who was once again the fox in the box. He didn't fumble the chance, and doubled the lead for the home side.

You know what we say when a player gets a brace, the first goal was so nice they had to do it twice. Joveljic was once again in the box, with a ball at his feet, which means he was always going to score and he did. Netting the third Galaxy goal in the 87th minute, securing the win, and getting his brace all in one strike.

HE'S ON FIRE



A BRACE FOR DEJAN JOVELJIĆ pic.twitter.com/LjvweTplgs — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 29, 2022

The fun didn't stop though, as Mexican International, Efrain Alvarez decided to get his International break started early, scoring the fourth goal in the 90th minute. The goal would be the last one for the day, driving the final nail in Austin’s coffin.

OH MY GOODNESS EFRA pic.twitter.com/MXLvNRYRDk — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 29, 2022

The win not only lifts the Galaxy into the top five in the conference, but it also gives the team two straight wins in a month that has admittedly been rough for the squad. The dominant showing is also the second straight big win at home, which considering how the month started, is a very beautiful thing to see.

Most importantly, the team can take this win into the International break, with two weeks of to look forward to. A chance for the team to recover, readjust, and get ready for the next part of the season. The team will remain in the area, as their return to action will be at home against the Portland Timbers on Saturday June 18th.

