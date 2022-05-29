How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy have won another El Trafico clash, but now it’s time to finish a Texas three-step homestand on Sunday, when they host Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy will be playing this game on short rest, after downing LAFC at home 3-1 in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday, to advance to the quarterfinals. Goals from Kevin Cabral, Chicharito and Dejan Joveljić is just what the doctor ordered after the goals up top have dried up lately, and LA will hope they can carry that through to league play now.

Austin FC will be on full rest, meanwhile, after being knocked out of the Open Cup a couple rounds back, and most recently drawing Orlando City 2-2 last week in a wild regular season game. Sebastian Driussi remains in great form and Austin remain near the top of the table, so they’ll probably be a tough out, although they have laid a stinker or two along the way so they’re certainly not unbeatable.

These teams just played each other May 8, with the Galaxy winning 1-0 in Austin behind Mark Delgado’s early golazo. Can they repeat the feat for a regular season sweep over Austin FC, or will the Galaxy get throttled at home by a third straight Texas foe? Obviously Greg Vanney’s crew is going to try and avoid the letdown after the rousing win midweek. Here’s hoping they can get it done.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Séga Coulibaly (knee) — OUT

Douglas Costa (leg) — OUT

Eriq Zavaleta (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Austin:

Freddy Kleemann (ACL) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LA are (-110), Austin are (+275) and a draw is at (+310). The Galaxy are big favorites at home once more, and they’re not playing LAFC today. Can they make the home cooking count anyway?

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Austin will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed for free in English on Twitter. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 3 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 3:01 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!