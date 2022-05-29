How to Watch OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC will put their top of the table status to the test on Sunday afternoon, when they take on OL Reign once again this year, this time in the regular season and up in Seattle.

San Diego are on a full week of rest after defeating the North Carolina Courage on the east coast last week. Alex Morgan is on a tear to start her Wave FC tenure, scoring the winner in that game, and she’s scored in all but one San Diego win so far. With a 4W-1L-0D record to open regular season play, San Diego are getting the job done most of the time and long may it continue.

In coming against OL Reign, it will be a different challenge, facing a team that has spanked them already this year. In the Challenge Cup, OL Reign beat San Diego 3-1 in Seattle, with the game being over in the first 15 minutes when OL Reign took a 3-0 lead. That was a chastening defeat, but more recently Laura Harvey’s team has struggled to start the regular season. On one hand, they got their first win in league play Wednesday when they beat Kansas City Current 1-0, with Bethany Balcer scoring the breakthrough in that one. While they’ll be flying high off that victory, they will be on short rest compared to Wave FC’s full rest.

So this is another good litmus test for San Diego. OL Reign at Lumen Field are unlikely to be an easy out, but can Casey Stoney’s group post their first win over the Pacific Northwest side? It sure would be nice if they could keep on rolling with another road win.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) — OUT

Carly Telford (thigh) — OUT

Katie Johnson (thigh) — OUT

Reign:

Megan Rapinoe (back) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and OL Reign will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

