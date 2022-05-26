LA Galaxy to host Sacramento Republic June 21 in U.S. Open Cup

After downing their El Trafico rival on Wednesday in the Round of 16, the LA Galaxy’s march in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup continues, as they have advanced to the quarterfinal round. There, they will host USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday, June 21 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy dispatched LAFC 3-1 on Wednesday, the latest triumph over their local upstart rivals. Kevin Cabral, Chicharito and Dejan Joveljić had the goals for the Galaxy in the home win, and it sounds pretty sweet to hear the forwards scoring goals again after a pretty barren spell all around.

LA’s upcoming opponent beat MLS opposition, the San Jose Earthquakes, on Wednesday by a 2-0 scoreline in Sacramento, Luis Felipe and Rodrigo Lopez scoring the goals in the upset. Sac Republic currently sit below the playoff line in the USL Championship Western Conference, but not by much, and Mark Briggs’ team has plenty of MLS experience on it, so they certainly cannot be taken lightly.

Frankly, the Galaxy are getting a kind draw so far in this tournament, with three of their four opponents being lower league clubs, so it would behoove them to take advantage of the apparent advantage and keep on winning. Only three more wins to lift a trophy in this competition, after all, so let’s see them take it seriously and make it happen.

