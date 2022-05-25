Cathartic cup win: LA Galaxy 3, LAFC 1

After a tough time out in MLS regular season action, LA Galaxy were looking to get back some good vibes as they once again looked to defend their house. This time, it was US Open Cup action against their bitter rivals, LAFC. Not just a chance at a trophy was on the line, but for the Galaxy, it was another chance to remain unbeaten at home against their crosstown rivals.

The first half had a fair amount of action. While it shouldn't come as a total surprise, credit to the Galaxy for coming out with their foot on the gas, in one of their better first halves as of late. They didn't get a goal, but they did come close. Finishing the half with seven shots (two on target), as well as five corner kicks, the G’z did a great job of keeping the pressure on the visitors.

Physicality was the theme of the first half, as the match definitely rode the line between good hard football, and putting a little extra on it for your rivals. Carlos Vela left the match in the 20th minute with an apparent injury. Both teams got into a scuffle late in the half, after LAFC defender Jesus Murillo pushed Chicharito form behind after the latter got into a collision with another LAFC player. That led to some time being wasted as the two sides yelled and shoved one another.

Galaxy came out in vintage form for the second half. In the 51st minute, Kévin Cabral got on the end of a perfect ball into the box. All he had to do was get a foot on it, and he did just that to give the G’z the second-half lead.

They weren't done though, showing off some of that vintage passing we know and love from Galaxy sides. Great link-up play ended in a classic chance for Chicharito who was darting into the box. He got the ball, and got on the end of it for the goal to double the lead at home.

You know it wouldn't be a match against LAFC without a Dejan Joveljic goal and we got just that. The dagger came in the 81st minute, when Dejan continued to be the fox in the box, and got his foot on the ball, with enough time and space to put in the third.

LAFC were able to pull one back behind great effort from Chicho Arango, but you don't want to see that. So we won't. Just know it ruined the perfect night, and killed the shutout, but in the end, a win is a win, and the visitors will have to hold the L until next tournament.

The win is great for several reasons. First, it’s a win over crosstown rivals, which of course means bragging rights as the top team in LA on the night. Perhaps more importantly, it snaps a three-match slump the G’z were going on. It also keeps the hope for hardware alive as the team advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup after tonight's win. Just one more short turnaround before the squad can enjoy a nice break from the congested schedule. They hit the pitch, at home, this Sunday, hosting Austin FC. Here’s hoping tonight was the start of something good for the Galaxy.

