LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. FC Dallas

So much for having a lauded defense in MLS. The LA Galaxy were downright embarrassing to start this game. Three defensive errors, 3-0 after 24 minutes. FC Dallas ran the Galaxy over, and this one should hurt. Dallas scored three goals in a twelve-minute span in the first half while the Galaxy were reeling. LA didn’t even look competent until Dallas took their foot off the gas.

To be fair, the lack of VAR was also embarrassing as the Galaxy looked like they had a goal in the 18th minute, which could have turned this game in a different direction.

It likely would not have mattered. FC Dallas targeted Chase Gasper down the right, a smart decision. His lack of pace was painfully apparent as Dallas continually spanked him down the right hand side. He was involved in two out of three Dallas goals, and laid an absolute egg.

Not just Gasper, the Galaxy overall as a team were painfully short of pace. They looked slow — Costa running in molasses, Gasper looking like an old man, Raveloson being lazy, and Araujo being beat for pace.

This loss is not on the centerbacks who actually had their moments, it’s on the fullbacks and Raveloson. All of the latter had boneheaded mistakes that led to opposing team goals, with an assist from Jonathan Bond.

The offense couldn’t compensate. Álvarez is not the answer to the Galaxy’s attacking problems, and Vanney persists on playing Costa. While Costa has scored on two brilliant free kicks this season, including one in this game, he has not been good enough in the run of play. This team misses assist man Raheem Edwards in a bad way, but he cannot be the only answer.

A disheartening game against a decent opponent. Not a good sign.

Player Ratings

Good

Douglas Costa - shot at the keeper in the 41st minute off a deep run. Bad pass nearly led to a goal in the 58th minute. He does take decent free kicks — scored on another beauty in the 68th minute. With 3 key passes, led the team. Man of the Match (a goal is a goal)

- shot at the keeper in the 41st minute off a deep run. Bad pass nearly led to a goal in the 58th minute. He does take decent free kicks — scored on another beauty in the 68th minute. With 3 key passes, led the team. (a goal is a goal) Kévin Cabral - sent in a great cross in the 18th minute that resulted in what looked like a goal and should have earned him an assist. Unfortunately VAR didn’t agree. Was the Galaxy’s one bright spot in the first half — but please stop falling over at every challenge.

- sent in a great cross in the 18th minute that resulted in what looked like a goal and should have earned him an assist. Unfortunately VAR didn’t agree. Was the Galaxy’s one bright spot in the first half — but please stop falling over at every challenge. Derrick Williams - hit the crossbar off a corner in the 57th minute. Slide tackle prevented a goal in the 58th minute. Good body placement after a miscommunication with Séga in the 79th minute.

- hit the crossbar off a corner in the 57th minute. Slide tackle prevented a goal in the 58th minute. Good body placement after a miscommunication with Séga in the 79th minute. Séga Coulibaly - bailed out Gasper in the 13th minute with a last ditch tackle. Good toe poke to take the ball off a player in the last 18 in the 40th minute. Prevented a shot from Ferreira in the 54th minute by sticking with his man. Decent last ditch defense in the 78th minute, poking the ball away to a Galaxy player at the top of the box.

- bailed out Gasper in the 13th minute with a last ditch tackle. Good toe poke to take the ball off a player in the last 18 in the 40th minute. Prevented a shot from Ferreira in the 54th minute by sticking with his man. Decent last ditch defense in the 78th minute, poking the ball away to a Galaxy player at the top of the box. Chicharito - scored a goal on a sharp header in the first half - don’t know what VAR saw, because that looked like a goal. Should have done better after Álvarez set him up on a free kick in the 31st minute. Set up Costa in the 41st minute, resulted in a save. Missed a shot in the 52nd minute. Set up Dejan in the 53rd minute, but the shot was blocked.

Okay

Mark Delgado - nothing of note.

- nothing of note. Dejan Joveljić - shot at the keeper on a turn in the 60th minute.

- shot at the keeper on a turn in the 60th minute. Samuel Grandsir - direct, but to no effect.

- direct, but to no effect. Sacha Kljestan - rushed a shot in the 77th minute.

- rushed a shot in the 77th minute. Johnathan Pérez - late sub

Poor

Efraín Álvarez - lovely pass to Chicharito to start the game, taking out the entire defensive line. Did nothing else and subbed to start the second half.

- lovely pass to Chicharito to start the game, taking out the entire defensive line. Did nothing else and subbed to start the second half. Jonathan Bond - inexplicably came off his line in the 23rd minute, leaving the goal gaping open for Ferreira. Bad pass right to a Dallas player created danger in the 47th minute.

- inexplicably came off his line in the 23rd minute, leaving the goal gaping open for Ferreira. Bad pass right to a Dallas player created danger in the 47th minute. Julian Araujo - good headed clearance in the 2nd minute. Lost the ball in a challenge in the corner, leading to Dallas’s third goal.

- good headed clearance in the 2nd minute. Lost the ball in a challenge in the corner, leading to Dallas’s third goal. Rayan Raveloson - bad giveaway on a lazy pass in the defensive third directly resulted in an FC Dallas goal. Last ditch slide tackle to prevent a shot on goal in the 50th minute.

- bad giveaway on a lazy pass in the defensive third directly resulted in an FC Dallas goal. Last ditch slide tackle to prevent a shot on goal in the 50th minute. Chase Gasper - doesn’t have the pace of Raheem Edwards, and it showed on FC Dallas’s goal in the 11th minute — he was flat-out beat to the ball. Happened twice more in the next two minutes. Spanked once again on Dallas’s third goal as the last man back. Made it back against Arriola in the 37th minute. An absolutely awful performance.

