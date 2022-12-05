San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Danielle Colaprico

San Diego Wave FC bolstered their midfield corps on Monday, with the announcement they have signed Danielle Colaprico to a two-year contract running through the 2024 season.

Wave hello to Danny



The New Jersey native joins after spending the first eight years of her NWSL career with the Chicago Red Stars, where she was a stalwart in the middle of the park.

“I’m very happy with the signing of Danielle,” San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said in a team statement. “Danny brings with her a vast amount of league experience along with the ability to dictate the play in the midfield, and both of these qualities will really strengthen our team as we enter year two.”

The 2015 NWSL Rookie of the Year out of the University of Virginia, Colaprico is a central midfielder with a knack for holding it down defensively in the middle of the park, which was an ongoing need for San Diego. She’s made 164 appearances (147 starts) for Chicago, scoring five goals and 10 assists in eight years. In 2022, she had one goal and four assists as she made 28 appearances. In addition to her NWSL exploits, Colaprico has also gone on loan to the Australian W-League three times, in the 2016 and 2017 NWSL offseasons with Adelaide United, and in the 2018 NWSL offseason with Sydney FC, winning the league title with the latter club.

“I’m so excited to have signed with the San Diego Wave and continue my soccer journey here,” Colaprico said. “Seeing the growth the team made in just one year is inspirational. I can’t wait to play in front of an incredible fan base and further develop as a player with my new teammates, under coach Casey Stoney.”

Colaprico is Wave FC’s second Free Agent signing of the offseason, and coincidentally the second player to come from the Red Stars, joining forward Rachel Hill, whose signing was announced last week by the club.

