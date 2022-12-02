San Diego Wave FC signs forward Rachel Hill

If you didn't already know, NWSL free agency is upon us. Today, San Diego Wave FC joined in on the fun and announced a new signing this evening. The team has signed former Chicago Red Stars forward, Rachel Hill, who joins San Diego on a two-year contract, through the 2024 season.

Say hey to Hilly



Welcome to SD, @r_hill3! pic.twitter.com/wgs3Ge6IY3 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 3, 2022

Last season Hill started 16 of her 21 appearances for the Red Stars, held a 68% pass success rate and even scored a goal. In her three seasons with Chicago she made 70 appearances with six goals.

“I’m really pleased to have secured the signing of Rachel,” San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said in a statement. “She will bring experience and great attacking qualities to our team and hugely add off the field to our culture and environment.”

Hill herself is excited to join the rising expansion side, saying, “I can’t wait to get out to San Diego and join the Wave family,” Hill commented about her move. “It’s exciting to see the culture they’re building at the club and everything they’ve accomplished in their inaugural season. I’m honored to now be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can to help the team win and continue the success.”

