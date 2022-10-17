 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final LA Galaxy 2022 player salary figures revealed

Galaxy finish year with 2nd-highest payroll in MLS.

By Alicia Rodriguez
MLS: LA Galaxy at Toronto FC John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The MLS Players Union released the updated player salary figures for the 2022 season on Monday, and with some incoming players and a few major fluctuations in apparent bonus money, there’s some changes for the LA Galaxy.

Since the last salary drop happened this year, LA has added four players. Chase Gasper is a typical domestic “middle class” player, while Martin Caceres is on a very cheap deal relative to his experience. Meanwhile, Gaston Brugman is making over $1 million, while Riqui Puig is right at the TAM threshold, with his guaranteed compensation seeming to take him over the top. Having said that, I think his contract was fully approved by MLS and don’t think it’s in any violation in the eyes of the league.

Meanwhile, several players saw jumps in their bonuses, especially Douglas Costa and Chicharito, who each saw their guaranteed compensation jump well over $1 million each in a few months. As a result, the changes mean LA’s total guaranteed compensation is over $7 million more than it was earlier this season, and their total figure is second highest in the league, at $27,302,914, only behind Toronto FC’s astronomical $32.2 million.

Here’s the full updated salary info for the Galaxy:

LA Galaxy updated 2022 salaries

Name Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
Daniel Aguirre $66,724 $66,724
Efrain Alvarez $600,000 $706,250
Julian Araujo $575,000 $678,750
Jonathan Bond $475,000 $526,875
Gaston Brugman $1,200,000 $1,409,000
Kevin Cabral $1,650,000 $1,650,000
Martin Caceres $240,000 $294,000
Douglas Costa $3,000,000 $5,800,000
Sega Coulibaly $420,000 $457,000
Mark Delgado $650,000 $726,250
Nick DePuy $231,000 $231,000
Cameron Dunbar $120,000 $136,750
Raheem Edwards $275,000 $307,500
Marcus Ferkranus $100,000 $113,625
Chase Gasper $375,000 $400,000
Samuel Grandsir $900,000 $988,427
Carlos Harvey $84,000 $84,000
Chicharito $6,000,000 $7,443,750
Dejan Joveljić $612,500 $612,500
Preston Judd $65,500 $65,500
Jonathan Klinsmann $200,000 $200,000
Sacha Kljestan $84,000 $84,000
Kelvin Leerdam $300,000 $335,000
Jalen Neal $100,000 $113,625
Jonathan Perez $150,000 $171,750
Riqui Puig $1,612,500 $1,695,000
Richard Sanchez $84,000 $84,000
Adam Saldaña $89,513 $89,513
Victor Vazquez $440,000 $440,000
Jorge Villafaña $450,000 $486,667
Derrick Williams $750,000 $821,458
Eriq Zavaleta $84,000 $84,000
Total: $21,983,737 $27,302,914

What do you think? Leave a comment below.

