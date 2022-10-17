Final LA Galaxy 2022 player salary figures revealed

The MLS Players Union released the updated player salary figures for the 2022 season on Monday, and with some incoming players and a few major fluctuations in apparent bonus money, there’s some changes for the LA Galaxy.
Since the last salary drop happened this year, LA has added four players. Chase Gasper is a typical domestic “middle class” player, while Martin Caceres is on a very cheap deal relative to his experience. Meanwhile, Gaston Brugman is making over $1 million, while Riqui Puig is right at the TAM threshold, with his guaranteed compensation seeming to take him over the top. Having said that, I think his contract was fully approved by MLS and don’t think it’s in any violation in the eyes of the league.
Meanwhile, several players saw jumps in their bonuses, especially Douglas Costa and Chicharito, who each saw their guaranteed compensation jump well over $1 million each in a few months. As a result, the changes mean LA’s total guaranteed compensation is over $7 million more than it was earlier this season, and their total figure is second highest in the league, at $27,302,914, only behind Toronto FC’s astronomical $32.2 million.
Here’s the full updated salary info for the Galaxy:
LA Galaxy updated 2022 salaries
|Name
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Compensation
|Daniel Aguirre
|$66,724
|$66,724
|Efrain Alvarez
|$600,000
|$706,250
|Julian Araujo
|$575,000
|$678,750
|Jonathan Bond
|$475,000
|$526,875
|Gaston Brugman
|$1,200,000
|$1,409,000
|Kevin Cabral
|$1,650,000
|$1,650,000
|Martin Caceres
|$240,000
|$294,000
|Douglas Costa
|$3,000,000
|$5,800,000
|Sega Coulibaly
|$420,000
|$457,000
|Mark Delgado
|$650,000
|$726,250
|Nick DePuy
|$231,000
|$231,000
|Cameron Dunbar
|$120,000
|$136,750
|Raheem Edwards
|$275,000
|$307,500
|Marcus Ferkranus
|$100,000
|$113,625
|Chase Gasper
|$375,000
|$400,000
|Samuel Grandsir
|$900,000
|$988,427
|Carlos Harvey
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Chicharito
|$6,000,000
|$7,443,750
|Dejan Joveljić
|$612,500
|$612,500
|Preston Judd
|$65,500
|$65,500
|Jonathan Klinsmann
|$200,000
|$200,000
|Sacha Kljestan
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Kelvin Leerdam
|$300,000
|$335,000
|Jalen Neal
|$100,000
|$113,625
|Jonathan Perez
|$150,000
|$171,750
|Riqui Puig
|$1,612,500
|$1,695,000
|Richard Sanchez
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Adam Saldaña
|$89,513
|$89,513
|Victor Vazquez
|$440,000
|$440,000
|Jorge Villafaña
|$450,000
|$486,667
|Derrick Williams
|$750,000
|$821,458
|Eriq Zavaleta
|$84,000
|$84,000
|Total:
|$21,983,737
|$27,302,914
What do you think?
