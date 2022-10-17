Final LA Galaxy 2022 player salary figures revealed

The MLS Players Union released the updated player salary figures for the 2022 season on Monday, and with some incoming players and a few major fluctuations in apparent bonus money, there’s some changes for the LA Galaxy.

Since the last salary drop happened this year, LA has added four players. Chase Gasper is a typical domestic “middle class” player, while Martin Caceres is on a very cheap deal relative to his experience. Meanwhile, Gaston Brugman is making over $1 million, while Riqui Puig is right at the TAM threshold, with his guaranteed compensation seeming to take him over the top. Having said that, I think his contract was fully approved by MLS and don’t think it’s in any violation in the eyes of the league.

Meanwhile, several players saw jumps in their bonuses, especially Douglas Costa and Chicharito, who each saw their guaranteed compensation jump well over $1 million each in a few months. As a result, the changes mean LA’s total guaranteed compensation is over $7 million more than it was earlier this season, and their total figure is second highest in the league, at $27,302,914, only behind Toronto FC’s astronomical $32.2 million.

Here’s the full updated salary info for the Galaxy:

LA Galaxy updated 2022 salaries Name Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Name Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Daniel Aguirre $66,724 $66,724 Efrain Alvarez $600,000 $706,250 Julian Araujo $575,000 $678,750 Jonathan Bond $475,000 $526,875 Gaston Brugman $1,200,000 $1,409,000 Kevin Cabral $1,650,000 $1,650,000 Martin Caceres $240,000 $294,000 Douglas Costa $3,000,000 $5,800,000 Sega Coulibaly $420,000 $457,000 Mark Delgado $650,000 $726,250 Nick DePuy $231,000 $231,000 Cameron Dunbar $120,000 $136,750 Raheem Edwards $275,000 $307,500 Marcus Ferkranus $100,000 $113,625 Chase Gasper $375,000 $400,000 Samuel Grandsir $900,000 $988,427 Carlos Harvey $84,000 $84,000 Chicharito $6,000,000 $7,443,750 Dejan Joveljić $612,500 $612,500 Preston Judd $65,500 $65,500 Jonathan Klinsmann $200,000 $200,000 Sacha Kljestan $84,000 $84,000 Kelvin Leerdam $300,000 $335,000 Jalen Neal $100,000 $113,625 Jonathan Perez $150,000 $171,750 Riqui Puig $1,612,500 $1,695,000 Richard Sanchez $84,000 $84,000 Adam Saldaña $89,513 $89,513 Victor Vazquez $440,000 $440,000 Jorge Villafaña $450,000 $486,667 Derrick Williams $750,000 $821,458 Eriq Zavaleta $84,000 $84,000 Total: $21,983,737 $27,302,914

