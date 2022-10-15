LA Galaxy advance, will face LAFC in MLS Playoffs on Thursday

The LA Galaxy cleared the first hurdle, and their next MLS Playoffs game is a tasty one, as they’ll head up the 110 to take on LAFC in a Playoff El Trafico Thursday evening at Banc of California Stadium in the Western Conference semifinals. The game is scheduled for 7 pm PT on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

That comes following Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Nashville SC in Round One of the Playoffs, Julian Araujo’s towering header giving LA the deserved opening win in the 2022 postseason. And now, against LAFC? You know the Galaxy will be up for it.

The Galaxy control the all-time competitive series against LAFC, with a 7W-4L-5D mark in five years to date. However, at The Banc it’s not quite as rosy, with the Galaxy posting a 1W-3L-3D mark at the other side’s home field. Still, LA lead the season series this year, 2W-1L-0D so far, and we know they get in LAFC’s heads pretty easily.

It’s only three more games to raise MLS Cup, but the Galaxy have to take it one game at a time. Next up, a great opportunity to beat the local rival and throw a marker down to the rest of the league. Let’s go!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.