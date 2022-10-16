San Diego Wave FC to face Portland Thorns in semifinals

It took bonus soccer, but San Diego Wave FC came from behind, and then completed the rally as they won their first-ever NWSL playoff game, defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in extra time on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. That means they have extended their season at least one more game, and they’re one game closer to winning the NWSL Championship.

Up next, Wave FC will hit the road for the semifinal round, as they’ll head up to Portland to take on the Portland Thorns, next Sunday at 2 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego have played Portland four times so far this year, and the bad news is they have amassed a 1W-2L-1D record in all competitions against the Thorns. The good news? The most recent matchup, at Providence Park, was a 2-0 Wave FC win, a pretty comprehensive one at that.

But the playoffs are a different beast and San Diego fully know that now, having gone through a 120-minute battle to advance another round. If they can advance past Portland too? Then the dreams can really begin in earnest. But the next game is the most important one.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.