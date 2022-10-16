When her team needed her, Alex Morgan had the goal.

Despite missing the last two games with a knee injury and deemed “very, very questionable” by head coach Casey Stoney ahead of Sunday’s NWSL Playoff game between San Diego Wave FC and the Chicago Red Stars, Morgan not only started by lasted into the 2nd half of extra time, scoring the winning goal in front of a playoff-record crowd in the 110th minute.

Following a corner kick taken by Makenzy Doniak, it looked as though the service would overshoot everyone, but the deep delivery ended up giving Morgan, who was open on the left side of the 18-yard-box, space to get around the corner of Chicago’s defense and somehow beat Red Stars GK Alyssa Naeher as the shot bounced on its way to goal to make it 2-1.

San Diego will get a chance to rest after the 120 minutes of action, and they’ll play the Portland Thorns next Saturday in the semifinals. What a game, what a goal, what a team this San Diego Wave FC side is.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.