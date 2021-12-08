Vote: 2021 LA Galaxy MVP

With the MLS Expansion Draft just over a week away, it’s time we wrap up our 2021 awards with the one everyone anticipates, MVP. Despite the season not finishing the way LA Galaxy would have wanted, there were still several standouts worthy of best, throughout this year.

Sacha Kljestan

The veteran midfielder had an outstanding season in his second year with the club. Touting a career high 84% pass accuracy, he proved vital for the team down the stretch. His five goals put him tied for second on the team, finishing the season with four assists. What’s really impressive about his goals, is several of them coming at times Galaxy needed them most.

Julian Araujo

Being the most valuable to a team isn't always about scoring the goals, or generating the offense. Often times, as is the case with sports, it’s about being there. As they say, the best ability is availability, and Araujo was there all season. Not only did he log the most matches on the squad at 32, but he started each and every time. A big part of four of the team’s clean sheets, he also made an impact in the attack, with seven assists. At just 20 years old he is already proving he can do it all.

This kid’s reaction to getting a signed @CH14_ soccer ball is priceless pic.twitter.com/HKkxwpRbIY — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) December 5, 2021

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez

Speaking of doing it all, the last nominee up for MVP in 2021 is none other than Chicharito. There were some who were questioning his impact, or lack thereof, after the tumultuous year that was 2020. However, the striker did well to quiet that noise down fairly quick into 2021. Unfortunately, an injury derailed him midway through the year, but he returned just in time to spark a playoff push in the late stages of the season. Scoring a team-high 17 goals, with three assists, and leaving everything he had out on the pitch in an effort to extend the season. It may not have ended how anyone of us wanted, but if he can stay healthy, he's shown he’s just what this team needs to return to MLS Cup glory.

