How to Watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy: Odds, preview

The big game is here, as the LA Galaxy head down the road to take on El Trafico rivals LAFC on Friday evening at The Banc, the teams’ final scheduled regular season game of the season.

The Galaxy are heading into the rivalry clash in somewhat unfamiliar territory, having posted a rousing 4-0 victory at home on Monday against CF Montreal. Both Chicharito and Dejan Joveljić scored, and Rayan Raveloson had two goals as well, to go with two assists for Julian Araujo. After slumping through the short month of June, that result was just what the doctor ordered.

Also against the usual pattern in this rivalry, LAFC are entering this game coming off a loss, a 1-0 road defeat against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. It was a relatively rotated LAFC squad that uncharacteristically tried to play it safe and go for a point on the road, but a late gaffe led to Vancouver’s strike and they took full advantage. If there’s major hope, beyond the pull of history, for the Galaxy, it’s that LAFC have had a couple big mistakes in recent games that has led to dropped points, so they are not invincible.

Of course, while the Galaxy have really put LAFC to the sword at home, LAFC have won three times in regular season play, at The Banc and on neutral territory. LA have had the mental edge overall in this rivalry, however, and they’ll aim to get another one over on the noisy neighbors Friday night, especially since they’ve won the previous two games this year against the LA rivals. Bring it on!

Injuries/absences

LA:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — OUT

Douglas Costa (suspended) — OUT

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Brian Rodriguez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Carlos Vela (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LA are (+295), LAFC are (-130) and a draw is at (+290). LAFC are huge favorites at home, and well, we’ll just see how it goes.

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between LA and LAFC will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 7:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!