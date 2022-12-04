San Diego Wave FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Abby Dahlkemper

Abby Dahlkemper was San Diego Wave FC’s official first-ever signing, and it was a terrific first player to add to the expansion squad on paper. A stalwart in the NWSL, Dahlkemper had been a regular on the U.S. Women’s National Team squad that won the 2019 World Cup, and entering the 2022 season at 28, seemed to be approaching her peak as a professional.

Unfortunately, while San Diego had a stellar season all around, Dahlkemper never found a regular rhythm and while she played her part, it ended up being a lost season of sorts for her.

It began with the center back, expected to be the anchor on the backline tutoring rookie Naomi Girma, dealing with a knock in preseason and only able to go 45 minutes in the team’s first game. She did feature in five of the six Challenge Cup games, while also getting a call-up to USWNT friendlies in that stretch, but in April she tested positive for COVID and based on social media evidence, she actually got sick and missed time on the field, which is certainly understandable, she’s not the first athlete to go through that.

She dealt with another knock in May, and then broke her ribs a few weeks later. While there was a league break in play, she didn’t play for about 6 weeks, getting her best run of the regular season in July, when she started four games.

From there, it got rather surprising. Dahlkemper was available on the bench in August, but didn’t feature in a game at all, making her return for the Snapdragon Stadium opener in mid-September.

The following week, she appeared to suffer a back injury early in the game and immediately came off the field, and was out for the rest of the season, and missing the playoffs entirely.

Here are Dahlkemper’s stats with San Diego in 2022:

Abby Dahlkemper San Diego Wave FC 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Challenge Cup 5 5 294 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regular Season 8 8 568 0 0 4 1 0 1 Playoffs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 13 13 862 0 0 4 1 0 1

Dahlkemper has a history of back issues and had back surgery about two weeks ago in San Diego, appearing to get two screws put into her spinal region, based on her social media.

It may be that the final injury in September forced surgery, or perhaps the cumulative effects of her back problems necessitated the procedure. On some level, it seemed like Dahlkemper was truly unlucky with injury and illness in 2022, and for the most part, that stopped her from really being an effective presence in the lineup as expected for San Diego.

But in thinking back to the month in which Dahlkemper was ostensibly healthy but did not play, head coach Casey Stoney did note that “Abby is our captain, so she becomes available next week [after serving a suspension], but she needs to fight for her shirt now, just like any player. She knows that and she wants to work hard to get back with the team.”

The suspension was for Dahlkemper’s red card in the road game at the Chicago Red Stars, an impressive 1-0 win for San Diego which featured a winning goal from 17-year-old debutant Jaedyn Shaw, Dahlkemper’s red, and Kailen Sheridan saving a penalty kick. Truthfully, you never want to see a defender get sent off for a DOGSO challenge, but Dahlkemper was trying to bail the defense, overall having an off day, out on the play and I don’t think it was a dumb red card in context.

But it did seem like Dahlkemper, considered a world class defender and San Diego’s captain, had fallen out of the reckoning to start for Stoney. Whether the player just needed some time to get her head right amidst a slew of injuries, or Stoney was challenging Dahlkemper to step up, is unclear. But it was a concern that she was not an automatic starter in that circumstance.

To be fair, the advanced stats for Dahlkemper’s season didn’t really show her as a world class defender. FBref.com’s scouting report graph comparing her performance across the top eight leagues shows that aside from getting on the ball and hitting forward passes, she was not at her best level.

And surprisingly, Dahlkemper’s down year did not deter San Diego. Not only did Girma step into the pro game and come away as NWSL Defender of the Year in her rookie season, but Kaleigh Riehl, likely expecting to see about 500 minutes of action with Dahlkemper and Girma on the depth chart ahead of her, stayed healthy and was a fixture in the lineup when the captain couldn’t go. So with Girma looking like a world class defender herself, Riehl having a career year, and Sheridan putting in an NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year campaign, Dahlkemper’s frequent absences turned out not to be conspicuous at all, surprisingly.

The upshot is if Dahlkemper recovers well from this back surgery, can come back with form and can stay healthy, then San Diego’s defense could get stronger in 2023. That seems like a tall task, but we’ve seen Dahlkemper in imperious form in the past, and if she finds a rhythm, it’s definitely conceivable.

There’s also the question of next year’s World Cup. With Dahlkemper, likely expected to be a fixture for the next couple cycles for the USWNT, out of the reckoning most of 2022, Girma seemed to force Vlatko Andonovski’s hand and she’s increasingly becoming a fixture on the backline. Andonovski hinted Dahlkemper is still in consideration for the World Cup, depending on how she comes back from surgery, but barring a spate of injuries to other defenders and her being ready to play major minutes as soon as possible, it may be tough to force her way back in for next year’s World Cup, we’ll see.

On the other hand, this could be a blessing in disguise for Wave FC. Let’s say Girma gets called up to the USWNT and misses major time. If Dahlkemper does not make it on the plane to New Zealand, then she can get some run in the NWSL, and playing the long game, there’s nothing to say she can’t get back into the USWNT over time with more time. In other words, if she doesn’t go to the next World Cup, maybe she can still make it to the next one.

Dahlkemper is under contract for 2023, unsurprisingly, and in many ways it will be a big year for her. Instead of putting heavy pressure to get back to the top immediately, Wave FC could be the platform for her to see regular minutes again, hopefully stay healthy, and put a tough 2022 firmly behind her. If that happens, not only should she thrive but Wave FC, too. And we all want to see that happen.

