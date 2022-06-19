How to Watch Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC will look to stay atop the NWSL standings heading into their mini-break when they face Gotham FC on Sunday at Red Bull Arena.

San Diego are on a run of three straight draws, most recently posting a 1-1 stalemate at home against OL Reign last weekend. That game was both a good result against a tough opponent and a bit of a letdown, considering Wave FC took a very early lead courtesy of a route 1 goal, but couldn’t hold onto the lead. While they’ve been grinding out credible draws lately, they also are barely holding onto 1st place in the standings, so a win would really do them good here.

It’s been feast or famine for Gotham, who left a rough Challenge Cup group stage when many thought they could compete for that title this year, and have since effectively alternated wins and losses. Most recently, they lost 1-0 to Kansas City Current last weekend on the road. Of course, they were the sacrificial lambs on the night Alex Morgan scored four goals in a 4-0 romp at Torero Stadium in the second week of the regular season, so these teams have some familiarity already.

While San Diego ended up pummeling Gotham in that prior meeting, it’s worth remembering the game was played pretty evenly into the 2nd half. It was only late on that Gotham kind of collapsed in that one. I expect a better test for San Diego this time around, and if they’re not careful, I’m sure Gotham would to do unto them as San Diego did unto them before. Hopefully, Casey Stoney’s side gets three points in New Jersey and a nice little break as a reward, though.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Abby Dahlkemper (ribs) — OUT

Gotham:

Allie Long (maternity leave) — OUT

Sabrina Flores (knee) — OUT

Ashlyn Harris (back) — OUT

Kelly Ann Livingstone (ankle) — OUT

Domi Richardson (knee) — OUT

Ellie Jean (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Estelle Johnson (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC will be aired in the United States on CBS, streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

