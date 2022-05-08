On the road again: Austin FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

A trip to Austin to face Austin FC was on the schedule for LA Galaxy Mother’s Day celebrations this evening. Austin FC were looking to keep up the hot start sitting near the top of the table, while the Galaxy were looking to avoid that dreaded wall and get back into winning ways to keep pace with the top of the Western Conference. After a loss on the road last time out, Galaxy wasted no time in getting the goal needed for the 0-1 victory this time around.

Mark Delgado kicked proceedings off with a bang. The off-season addition saw his chance and seized it in the sixth minute with a shot from outside the box. The rocket hit the post, but found the right side and ricocheted into the back of the net for the early lead. The goal was the first in a Galaxy kit for Mark Delgado, and what a way to open the account.

The early goal would be the only one scored in the first half, despite the Galaxy putting together several more looks at goal. One look, in the final moments of the first half, was an open tap in that was sent over the bar by a darting Chicharito. Galaxy finished the half with six shots, and were able to keep Austin FC from finding any clear looks, as they finished the half with zero shots on target and only three shots in total.

The second half went much like the first. Austin FC were able to keep most of the possession, but weren't able to do anything dangerous with it. Galaxy did well keeping them from getting clear looks at the goal, and any attempts they did get, Jonathan Bond was there to put a stop to it.

Despite a late flurry from the home side, the G’z were able to hold on to that early goal and see out the win in another tight match. Of course, fans will want all the goals, and who can blame them. Goals are fun to watch, especially when scored in the same vein as what we saw Delgado do this evening, but watching the Galaxy see out these tough, grind-em-out type of wins, is impressive. This is something they lacked last season, the ability to just get wins by any means necessary. These aren't flashy, but these are the wins you need stacked up come end of the season. Focus shifts to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup where the team travel to face Cal United Strikers during a midweek matchup.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!