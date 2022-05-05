LA Galaxy acquire defender Chase Gasper from Minnesota United

The LA Galaxy announced late Wednesday they have acquired defender Chase Gasper in a trade with Minnesota United. In exchange for Gasper, LA sent Minnesota $450,000 in 2023 general allocation money. In addition, if Gasper meets unnamed performance metrics, the Galaxy will send an additional $300,000 in GAM to the Loons. Gasper is under contract through 2025, and the Galaxy will pay a portion of Gasper’s salary, $220,000, while Minnesota will take on the rest for this season.

“We’re excited to welcome Chase to the LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney in a team statement. “Chase is an experienced and highly regarded left back in our league. He adds character, quality and a competitive spirit to our group.”

Gasper, 26, is in his fourth season in MLS. Drafted by Minnesota out of the University of Maryland in 2019, he’s played 63 MLS regular season games to date in his career, 77 across all competitions. A hard-nosed defense-first fullback, Gasper should be an upgrade in depth for the Galaxy and could very well contend to start moving forward this season.

He has yet to make an appearance in MLS this season, however, as he entered the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program voluntarily in March. After exiting the program last month, Gasper told Minnesota reporters he had been dealing with mental health and addiction issues, and urged others dealing with personal struggles in silence to ask for help. It sounds as though Gasper was open to moving, likely to give him a fresh start in his life and career, and as a player who’s had the goods in the past, it’s a sensible move for the Galaxy as well.

Since Gasper has left the SABH program he’s been training the past few weeks and should be available for selection soon, perhaps as soon as Sunday’s game at Austin FC. We’ll see how he slots in with his new club.

