How to Watch North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC will look to end a double-game week on a high when they take on the North Carolina Courage for the first time, Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

San Diego lost their first game of the regular season on Wednesday, 1-0 at Racing Louisville. Savannah DeMelo’s unstoppable free kick was the difference, and the lineup rotations and perhaps the absence of head coach Casey Stoney due to COVID leaving Wave FC just that little bit flat and unable to summon a goal of their own. I didn’t think they would be invincibles, and even though it was a loss, the performance wasn’t abject, just not quite good enough on the road. Still plenty to build on.

The Courage are also on short rest, after losing 2-1 against the Orlando Pride at home on Wednesday. North Carolina have made some major changes to their roster since last season, but after winning the Challenge Cup, they looked like they would be able to dominate under current head coach Sean Nahas like they’ve done in the past. But with two losses in the regular season so far and a game postponed otherwise, they’ve been dealing with fixture congestion already to wrap up the Challenge Cup and most recently, a COVID outbreak on the team. It looks like that outbreak is over for the moment, however.

So I think this will be a pretty interesting game for both sides. One could argue North Carolina need a win much more, but San Diego would love to match their expansion sisters Angel City and hand the Courage a debut loss. We’ll see how this intriguing encounter shakes out.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Carly Telford (thigh) — OUT

Kelsey Turnbow (suspended) — OUT

Courage:

Havana Solaun (knee) — OUT

Kiki Pickett (knee) — OUT

Kerolin (leg) — OUT

Emily Gray (knee) — OUT

Taylor Smith (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the North Carolina Courage will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 11 am PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

