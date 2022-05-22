How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo: Preview, odds

The LA Galaxy are in the midst of a packed stretch, and their latest comes Sunday, when they host the Houston Dynamo at Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS regular season play.

The Galaxy are coming off a hard-fought result Wednesday at Minnesota United FC, a 1-1 draw. Jonathan Bond stood on his head, was playing the equivalent of a no-hitter, and conceded in the final minutes to lose his shutout, cruelly. Sacha Kljestan gave LA a brief lead, but then he did his hip all the way a few moments later. He’s definitely out for this game but hopefully it’s not a major injury, since the veteran provides a lot for the team in somewhat limited minutes.

Houston also played midweek, hosting the Seattle Sounders and losing 1-0 on Wednesday. They’ve lost four of their last five games, and sit in 8th place in the Western Conference, but that’s only five points behind the Galaxy, so they have shown some signs of life to start their tenure under Paulo Nagamura. At the same time, they’ve shown real signs of falling apart at times, too.

So, will LA finish the week on a high, with El Trafico looming midweek? Or will they rotate liberally for this game and see what happens? I could see either scenario playing out, but I think Greg Vanney will try to split the difference and look for a win anyway. We’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences

LA:

Sacha Kljestan (hip) — OUT

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Eriq Zavaleta (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Houston:

None listed

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday evening, LA are (-155), the Dynamo are (+450) and a draw is at (+300). The Galaxy are big favorites at home, and while their form has been shaky lately, I think they should be favored at home against Houston for the time being.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LA and Houston will be televised locally on Spectrum Sportsnet and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to follow at 5:08 pm.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!