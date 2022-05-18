How to Watch Racing Louisville vs. San Diego Wave FC

Flying high through three games of their inaugural NWSL regular season, San Diego Wave FC put their perfect record to the test once more on Wednesday, when they face Racing Louisville for the first time, at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

San Diego won again at the weekend, a 2-1 nailbiter against a shorthanded but defensively pretty stout Chicago Red Stars team at Torero Stadium. When Kaleigh Riehl scored on the stroke of stoppage time, it looked like an insurance tally to carry Wave FC to the win, but Chicago scored immediately after and it was a bit wild to end the game. San Diego held on, however, and they remain atop the standings, the only team yet to drop points in the regular season.

Racing are coming off a 1-1 home draw on Saturday, with Jessica McDonald finding the equalizer in the final minutes against the Houston Dash. Racing may be a second-year team, but they’re basically going through a second expansion season after firing their coach for cause last year and jettisoning most of their inaugural roster. McDonald has been a big addition, as a World Cup winner who can actually score some dang goals, and youngsters like Emily Fox, Jaelin Howell and Ebony Salmon seem to indicate they’re slowly getting a decent core together.

At the same time, Louisville have been wildly inconsistent to start the season, and while San Diego can’t waltz in and expect to be handed three points, they have to like their chances of getting a result on the road. At the same time, this is a cross-country trip on short rest, so don’t be shocked to see some squad rotation with this being a double-game week. Regardless, this one should be fun! We’ll see if San Diego can keep rolling.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Carly Telford (thigh) — OUT

Amirah Ali (knee) — OUT

Racing:

Nadia Nadim (knee) — OUT

Freja Olofsson (illness) — OUT

Gemma Bonner (illness) — OUT

Rebecca Holloway (illness) — OUT

Hillary Beall (neck) — QUESTIONABLE

Julia Lester (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Emily Fox (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Jaelin Howell (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and Racing Louisville will be streamed in the United States on Paramount+, and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!