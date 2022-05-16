LA Galaxy to host El Trafico: U.S. Open Cup edition on May 25

After the LA Galaxy won a bit of a squeaker in their last U.S. Open Cup fixture, the MLS side and two-time champion of the competition found out their draw for the Round of 16, when they’ll host El Trafico foes LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 25.

That means LAFC will be LA’s first MLS foe in the USOC this year, after the Galaxy downed USL Championship outfit San Diego Loyal 1-0 in the 3rd round, before defeating NISA side California United Strikers FC 3-2 in Irvine in the Round of 32. Neither of those wins was fully convincing, but it’s a survive and advance situation, and Greg Vanney has taken advantage of the situation by rotating his lineups and still come out with victories thus far.

Perhaps most compelling is this game will be played at DHSP, where LA have never lost to LAFC. That may tip the balance over LAFC’s edge in knockout games in the rivalry, their win in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs their main feather in the cap considering the Galaxy’s relative dominance otherwise.

We know the Galaxy will get up for this game, but there’s still three league games in the next week and a half before the Open Cup El Trafico clash, so it’s a busy time for both teams. But now the Galaxy know their path to Open Cup glory will have to go through LAFC on the way. We’ll see if they can get it done.

