LA Galaxy have a playoff home game up for grabs

It may look like it on the surface, but this weekend's match for the LA Galaxy isn't meaningless. Yes, the Galaxy secured their spot in the playoffs meaning unlike last season, they won't need to win or scoreboard watch. While it may feel good to be back in the playoffs after what felt like the longest two-season hiatus, wouldn't feel even better to have that first playoff match be at home for the first time in six years?

You missed us, didn't you, #MLSCupPlayoffs? ✨



2022 Playoff Tickets Available Now for Potential Home Match! — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 6, 2022

That’s what is up for grabs for the Galaxy when they hit the road to take on the Houston Dynamo in the 2022 regular season finale on Sunday. As it stands, the Galaxy will open up the postseason with a match at home for the first time since October 26th, 2016. A win on Sunday will not only ensure it, but could put them in a position to host more than one playoff match at home. As rough as the season has been for the G’s, they do hold all the cards in terms of possible tie-breakers for seeding in what is still a very fluid Western Conference. Nashville SC, Portland Timbers and Minnesota United could all leapfrog LA should they lose in Houston, dropping them all the way to seventh in the West and a trip to Austin FC to open up the playoffs. Not ideal.

A win would put them at 50 points, with only Nashville SC able to equal them, but with LA owning the tie-breaker, they don't have to worry about being jumped over. Speaking of tie-breakers though, a win for LA coupled with an FC Dallas loss, puts both teams at 50 points, with LA owning the tie-breaker in that as well, meaning they could very well finish the regular season in third place. Sure, a jump from currently fourth to third doesn't sound like a big deal, but had I told you last month this team would not only make the playoffs but have a chance at third, you'd have all laughed hysterically. Yet, here we are.

LA Galaxy may have playoffs locked up, but they have a chance at so much more. Not least, avoiding the road as much as possible. With their most recent win in San Jose, their road record improved to 5W-7L-4D. Not just that, but going into the postseason with a streak of four unbeaten is a hell of a lot better than having to ‘regroup’ after another disappointing end to a season. Most of all, a win on Sunday gives this team a chance to really thank fans for their support by giving them what they haven't had in six years, an opportunity to see a playoff game in-person again. That seems pretty meaningful to me.

How are you feeling about the season finale and playoffs? Leave a comment below!