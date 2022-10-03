San Diego Wave FC’s Alex Morgan wins 2022 NWSL Golden Boot

San Diego Wave FC put together a terrific debut season as an NWSL expansion team in 2022, and among the accomplishments, they paved the way to unlock the best of legendary forward Alex Morgan.

The forward officially won the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot following the close of the regular season, scoring 15 goals in 17 appearances to pace all scorers in the league, just edging out Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith, who finished with 14 regular season goals.

✨ SHE'S SO GOLDEN ✨ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 3, 2022

The Golden Boot caps off by far Morgan’s most productive season in her NWSL career. Her previous season best was nine goals in the regular season in 2017 with the Orlando Pride. This year, combining her Challenge Cup total with the regular season, Morgan has 19 goals in 23 games. Averaging just under a goal a game is a mark of real consistency, and Morgan certainly led from the front.

It seems likely that Morgan could be in line for more accolades this season, and of course, the playoffs are still ahead for Wave FC. But huge congrats to Morgan for getting the goals crown in 2022, it’s a been a great individual season.

