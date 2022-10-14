LA Galaxy star Chicharito finalist for 2022 MLS MVP

MLS announced the finalists for the 2022 individual season awards on Thursday, and LA Galaxy star Chicharito was in the mix, as he was named a finalist for MLS MVP.

CHICHADIOS ✨@CH14_ named finalist for 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award.



https://t.co/BsHKR0AnBS pic.twitter.com/cC65NUZ4GQ — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 13, 2022

The 34-year-old, in his third season with LA, scored 18 goals and two assists in 32 regular season appearances this year, leading the Galaxy in scoring and ranking in the top seven in the league in scoring.

Chicharito is an MVP finalist alongside Philadelphia Union GK Andre Blake, LAFC forward Cristian Arango, Austin FC attacker Sebastian Driussi and Nashville SC attacker Hany Mukhtar. Honestly, it looks like Mukhtar will win it, I would be surprised if anyone else is named MVP.

Still, MLS MVP finalist is a good recognition for Chicharito and I think he deserves attention for the season he’s had. He’s stayed healthy, he’s scored fairly consistently and his scoring rate is solid. Plus, he helped the team reach the playoffs, and who knows what they can do from here. Congrats to Chicha on the honor.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.