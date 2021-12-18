How to Watch 2022 NWSL Draft

The next milestone in San Diego Wave FC’s inaugural season takes place on Saturday, when they’ll jump into their first-ever NWSL Draft ahead of the 2022 season. Not only that, but they’ll be right in the middle of the action with the first overall pick, plus a bunch more.

While draft order and number of picks are subject to change before, during and after the draft if additional trades are made, heading in here’s the lay of the land for Wave FC:

1st round, No. 1 (No. 1 overall)

1st round, No. 9 (No. 9 overall)

2nd round, No. 2 (No. 14 overall)

2nd round, No. 13 (No. 25 overall)

3rd round, No. 1 (No. 27 overall)

4th round, No. 2 (No. 40 overall)

That’s a pretty tidy haul overall. And while some of the players selected will definitely be on San Diego’s inaugural roster, that’s not necessarily going to be the case for everyone. Some players may get selected and then an invitation to training camp to try to earn a contract. But still, many possibilities await in the draft for club and player alike.

How to Watch the 2022 NWSL Draft

The NWSL Draft will take place starting at 11 am PT on Saturday. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount+, the CBS Sports HQ Twitch channel and on the CBS Sports HQ and NWSL YouTube channels. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast the draft from 11 am-1 pm. If you are outside the country, you can watch it on the NWSL Twitch channel.

We’ll have full coverage of the day, so check back early and often for news and other coverage!

