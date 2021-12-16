San Diego Wave FC acquire rights to Amirah Ali and Christen Westphal

The night isn't over just yet. As the NWSL Expansion Draft comes to an end, the trade window opens once again, albeit briefly, and more deals were made. Shortly after the draft ended, it was announced San Diego Wave acquired the rights to forward Amirah Ali, and defender, Christen Westphal, from the Portland Thorns.

We’ve acquired rights to Forward Amirah Ali from Portland Thorns. Amirah most recently played for Rutgers and starred in the 2021 Women’s College Cup. Welcome to Wave FC, @amirahali07! pic.twitter.com/139iN6JjhE — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 17, 2021

Selected in last year’s collegiate draft, Ali is a young, talented forward / midfielder. She spent the 2021 season playing for Rutgers University, and was a standout in the 2021 Women’s College Cup. She finished the 2021 season with 12 goals and six assists on 25 matches played, all starts. The youngster is one who the team will look to develop into a future star for the squad.

PDX ➡️SAN. Welcome to Wave FC, @Cwestphal20! We’ve selected Defender Christen Westphal from the Portland Thorns. pic.twitter.com/EdpPIOEdyX — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 17, 2021

Christen Westphal is a defender who has been in the NWSL since being drafted by the now defunct, Boston Breakers. In 2021 Wetphal featured in 15 matches with 10 starts for the Thorns. Finishing with a 62% success rate on tackles, and 72% successful in passing, she is a defender that can also provide a different dimension in the attack.

In return, San Diego Wave agreed to not select any players from the Portland Thorns in the Expansion Draft, which they didn't, as well as $50k in Allocation Money. The deal strengthens San Diego as they continue to build their roster ahead of the 2022 season. They will continue to build, this Saturday at 2 P.M. PT, during the NWSL Draft.

