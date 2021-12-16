San Diego Wave FC 2021 expansion draft tracker

Good evening to all. After a successful, and highly talked about crest unveiling yesterday, San Diego Wave FC take another step in their inaugural roster build. The 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft takes place tonight, and we will have all the picks made by the Wave right here, as the draft rolls along. Grab some snacks, pour a drink, and follow along with us! It’s sure to be an eventful evening.

No. 1: Kristie Mewis, midfielder, Houston Dash

Kristie Mewis is a USWNT standout, is an outstanding midfielder. Mewis featured in 16 matches for the Houston Dash and is someone who could of started for the Wave right away. However, The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf is reporting that San Diego plan on flipping the pick once the window opens tomorrow.

San Diego Wave selects #USWNT midfielder Kristie Mewis from the Houston Dash in the #NWSL Expansion Draft. A source with knowledge of the plans tells me that Mewis is being flipped in a trade and will NOT stay in San Diego.



Houston gets $150K allocation money for losing Mewis. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) December 17, 2021

Looks like the roster build is just getting started for the Wave, and look for them to be movers once the trade window opens for a brief time tomorrow.

No. 2: Kristen McNabb, defender, OL Reign

The 27-year-old defender featured in 22 matches and played a key role in the OL Reign defense. With a 80% success rate in tackles, she can not only play along the back line, but get into the 6 role if need be.

No. 3: PASS

No. 4: PASS

No. 5: Kaleigh Riehl, defender, Racing Lousisville

From one expansion side, to another, Riehl is a young defender with a lot of upside, as well as a lot of NWSL experience. Featuring in 21 matches, with 19 starts in the 2021 campaign.

The final pick being passed is interesting. It is likely a foreshadow of what to expect with the brief trade window opening set for tomorrow, so expect a move or two to be announced in the next 24 hours. Two very solid players that address the middle of the pitch for San Diego. That wraps up the 2021 Expansion draft, keep it tuned into us here at LAG Confidential, as we will have any breaking news, as well as coverage of the 2022 NWSL Draft, this Saturday at 2 P.M. PT.

