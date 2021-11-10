Galaxy Gazelles: Adidas x LA Galaxy collaboration

The LA Galaxy season may have ended, but the impact the team has made in LA soccer culture continues to grow. As LA’s first professional soccer club to join the MLS, the Galaxy have laid the foundation for footy culture in the area, and as such, Adidas Originals and LA Galaxy came together to pay homage to that culture.

The “OG” Gazelle hits the streets November 13th. The collaboration takes inspiration from the Galaxy’s main team colors, to add some extra sauce to an already classic shoe. In place of the typical “Gazelle” logo, it reads “Galaxy” in metallic gold, bringing the OG culture to your feet.

“We are excited to partner with adidas on the LA Galaxy Gazelle, showcasing an OG sneaker with one of the original clubs in MLS,” said LA Galaxy Chief Marketing Officer Doug Vosik. “The LA Galaxy have united the Los Angeles and greater Southern California soccer-loving community for over 26 years, and it’s an honor to celebrate our rich history with the fans and supporters with the LA Galaxy Gazelle.”

The collaboration also features a “Friends + Family” color way, that draws inspiration from the Galaxy’s retro third, Community Kits, that they wore during the 2021 season. These are made in limited quantities and will only be made available during FootyCon on the NTWRK app, today, November 10th. These are extremely limited, so act fast if these are more your style.

The “OG” Gazelles will drop on November 13th, at 9:00 am PT. They can be purchased at adidas.com, as well as finer adidas stockists (Niky’s Sports, Shoe Palace, Fanatics, WSS) in the Los Angeles area.

About the Gazelle

The adidas Gazelle has never conformed to the idea of time, place or style. It defines it. It started in the world of sport in the ‘60s, then moved its way through just about every subculture since. Now it returns to sport to rep the LA Galaxy through graphics and colors. Everything else stays the same — from the classic suede material to the pops of 3-Stripes. It just has a little extra attitude now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!