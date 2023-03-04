Match Preview: LA Galaxy open season on the road against FC Dallas

It may not be a blast from the past with a match at the old home, but there’s also no rain to hamper the start of the season for LA Galaxy. After being postponed last week, the G’s hit the road to kick-off the 2023 season, facing off against FC Dallas.

The Galaxy are focused on two major goals in 2023. Firstly, they want to build on the finish to last season. Sure, they ended up knocked out of the playoffs, but as a whole, the end of 2022 was a great look for a team that struggled in huge patches during the season. Which brings us to Galaxy’s biggest goal, finding consistency.

The team knows they have talent on the roster capable of competing in all competitions, they just need to find form on a consistent basis. LA is unbeaten in their last five season-openers, with four wins and a draw. The last time the team opened up a campaign on the road, was 2021, when they got the 3-2 win over Inter Miami.

Finding consistency will have to come immediately, considering the team has not done well in Dallas as of late. Galaxy have lost their last six regular-season matches on the road against FC Dallas, with their last win as the visitors came way back in 2015. The team will also face adversity match day one, as they will be without both Douglas Costa and Chicharito.

Injuries

LA Galaxy: OUT - Douglas Costa (calf), Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (hamstring)

FC Dallas: OUT - Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

How To Watch

The match, as with all matches for LA Galaxy this season, will be shown on Apple TV MLS Season Pass: http://apple.co/LAGalaxy. Action begins at 5:30pm PT.

