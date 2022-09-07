Naomi Girma was a rock on San Diego Wave FC’s backline in the month of August, and after her team finished the month atop the standings once more, the rookie has been voted to the NWSL Team of the Month for August 2022.

Give these 11 their flowers



Here's August Best XI of the Month, presented by @mastercard! — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 7, 2022

The 22-year-old played in four full 90s for San Diego in August, as they played to a 2W-2L-0D mark, but saved the best for last, including a terrific 2-0 road win over the Portland Thorns in Oregon to get back in the league lead. Since returning from U.S. Women’s National Team duty in July, Girma has also unleashed a terrific passing range from her center back position, to go with rock-solid defensive play, as her consistency has been notable throughout her debut campaign.

This is Girma’s third Team of the Month selection in four months this regular season, as voted by the NWSL Media Association (full disclosure: I am on that panel and voted for Girma this month) and her budding NWSL Rookie of the Year campaign looks to still have legs as we enter the final stretch. Congrats to Naomi on the honor and long may her good form continue.

