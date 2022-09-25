How to Watch Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC are in the final stretch of their inaugural regular season, and next up is their first road trip to Florida, when they’ll take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

San Diego are likely still buzzing after their 1-0 rivalry win over Angel City FC last weekend. Jaedyn Shaw just keeps scoring, and Kailen Sheridan saved a penalty in the 2nd half to keep the home side on top at Snapdragon Stadium. Now that they’ve celebrated that historical night with the largest attendance in league history, they need to keep focused on the task at hand: Winning. They still have a shot at the NWSL Shield, but they will likely need to win out in the final two games and get some help from the teams around them, especially the Portland Thorns, who sit ahead of them in the standings by a point.

Orlando are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention but they need to win out, make up a massive goal difference, and have a bunch of things go right for them to come from 9th place up to 6th. Having said that, they’ve been expected to not be in playoff contention all season and they’ve been...decent? Their season was a wash as soon as head coach Amanda Cromwell was suspended pending a misconduct investigation but they have not been abject. However, they have lost four in a row, so maybe a young squad just hit the wall down the stretch.

Don’t forget, Orlando did beat Wave FC 1-0 just last month, a result that led to kind of a meltdown by San Diego in the dying minutes and aftermath, including a postgame red card for Sheridan. So this team can frustrate opponents. But hopefully San Diego’s back on an even keel and can get three points for the flight back to California.

Injuries/absences:

Wave FC:

Kayla Bruster (foot) — OUT

Amirah Ali (knee) — OUT

Alex Morgan (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Pride:

Marta (knee - SEI) — OUT

Vivianna Villacorta (ankle - SEI) — OUT

Kaylie Collins (wrist) — OUT

Caitlin Cosme (knee) — OUT

Parker Roberts (COVID protocol) — OUT

Chelsee Washington (ankle) — OUT

Mikayla Cluff (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Anna Moorhouse (hand) — QUESTIONABLE

Erica Tymrak (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between San Diego Wave FC and the Orlando Pride will be streamed on Paramount+ and in the rest of the world on Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4 pm PT, with kickoff to come shortly after.

