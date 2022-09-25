LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The Cali Clásico felt awfully one sided this time around with the LA Galaxy looking comfortable for 70 minutes. Yes, they let the game get away from them in the final 20 minutes, but they still earned the crucial three points in the 3-2 win on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. For the majority of the game, LA’s possession game looked smooth, in control, and resulted in the Quakes making mistakes from time to time. The Galaxy capitalized on one of those mistakes for their second goal. There was a calm methodology in how the Galaxy built their lead, as opposed to a frenzied panicked pace to the game. This Galaxy team didn’t look desperate or under pressure until those final 20 minutes, which bodes well for the final two games. In this one they needed to be better about closing the game out (take it to the CORNER, guys).

Chicharito is a better player when surrounded by quality. Cabral killed attacks multiple times in the first half, and yet the Galaxy still managed to score. The team looked better in the second half with the insertion of Álvarez — basically anyone who wasn’t a dead man walking like Cabral out there. Plus Gastón Brugman couldn’t have picked a better time to find his finishing boots. Another screamer for a goal this game.

The pressure in the final twenty can partially be attributed to Raheem Edwards reverting back to bad habits. He needs to put in a defensive full 90. He was caught upfield and slow to react several times, one of which directly led to the penalty. He’s more disciplined and this game is closed out before the 95th minute goal in garbage time.

Regardless, the Galaxy are sitting in fifth place with a chance to go even higher. Getting the job done is what mattered.

Player Ratings

Excellent

Chicharito - What a touch to get himself open in the 12th minute, great goal. Earned a yellow card for a tackle in the 31st minute. Great run and great finish for his second goal. Just missed a third in the 77th minute. Man of the Match

Gastón Brugman - lazy pass that led to a giveaway and a dangerous shot in the 18th minute. Offensively he's on fire — another long distance shot in the 42nd minute, another goal.

Good

Samuel Grandsir - sent in a nice cross in the 28th minute, and tested the keeper on the resulting corner. Just missed on a bouncing shot in the 40th minute. Earned a yellow card for kicking the ball away. Great individual shot tested the keeper in the 61st minute.

Julian Araujo - set up Chicharito in the 12th minute for an assist. Defensively tracked back in the 22nd minute. Passed around by Cowell in the 51st minute. Let Ebobisse go for a header in the 78th minute. Shored up his side for the final ten minutes.

Séga Coulibaly - caught a little flat footed on the second San Jose goal, but if that's all I write here, he's had a decent game. He's quietly been the better center back for several weeks now.

Efraín Álvarez - fantastic through ball assist to Chicharito minutes after his insertion into the game. Nearly had another assist a few minutes later. Missed the target in the 79th minute while wide open — he should have done better.

Mark Delgado - set up Brugman for his goal with a short pass in the 42nd minute after a series of mistakes from the Quakes.

Okay

Riqui Puig - decent movement in the first half. Nearly scored on a curler in the 38th minute. More quiet game for him, but still heavily involved. He can’t be amazing every game!

Derrick Williams - good interception in the 4th minute. Nice header in the 6th minute after an Edwards giveaway. Contributed to the second San Jose goal with an attempted flick.

Jonathan Bond - touched the ball over for a save to end the first half. Gave up a penalty after Edwards was burned.

Dejan Joveljić - nothing in his minutes.

Víctor Vázquez - set up Álvarez in the 79th minute with a lovely slow pass.

Nick DePuy/Daniel Aguirre - late sub to try and slam the door shut.

Poor

Kévin Cabral - bad giveaway with a bad touch to start the game, lucky to not be penalized. Multiple crosses behind Chicharito. Hit the side netting on a decent chance in the 58th minute. He has zero confidence.

Raheem Edwards - caught behind in the 72nd minute, resulted in the penalty. Caught upfield on a dangerous header in the 78th minute. Defensively lax at the end of the game.

