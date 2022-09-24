Clowning around: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 3

If you can't be the team sitting comfortably with the playoffs already clinched, the best thing you can hope for in your fight for the postseason, is to be in control of your own destiny. While we all wish LA Galaxy could be sitting pretty with a spot already locked in, the fact is they are in a fight for the final spot, Luckily, they have control of their own destiny, having only to win out their final three games, and they are in the playoffs without need to worry about any other result. The bad news, two of the final three matches are on the road, where the G’s have struggled, but if there was ever a time to turn things around, its now, against original rivals, San Jose Earthquakes.

On the go in San Jose pic.twitter.com/cQJDLqOgoS — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2022

Obvious, but if the Galaxy wanted to ensure success on the road, the best way to do that is to score early and often, but especially early. They were able to do just that in this match, scoring the first goal of the match in just the 12th minute. Who else but Chicharito found himself in the box, on the end of some nice passing. After making a gorgeous move with his first touch to free up some space and get a decent look at goal, he struck it true and found the back of the net for the lead.

FIRST TO SCORE AT STANFORD.



CHICHAGOLAZOOOOOO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0xeZKq3mc9 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 25, 2022

The squad was able to double their lead before the halftime break. Gastón Brugman was the recipient of a pass from Delgado, and he didn't think twice about unloading a shot from deep. The ball had all the makings of a banger, with the ball struck so pure, it kissed the underside of the crossbar as it went into the back of the net. Proper manners, as the team doubled their lead before break.

BAR DOWN BRUGMAN pic.twitter.com/JjzCKdczTr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 25, 2022

The second was filled with just as much action as the first, with the Galaxy putting on a repeat performance scoring first in the final 45. So nice, he did it twice. A nice pass from Alvarez, found Chicharito in stride, and he sent in a nice shot that resulted in a goal in the 69th minute.

CHICHARITO GOT US DANCING TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/fKJNv5kvUB — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 25, 2022

In the 74th minute the home side pulled one back, trying to avoid being shutout at home. After being awarded a penalty, Cristian Espinoza stepped up for the Quakes and put it past Bond for the goal, and what they were hoping was a spark to fuel a comeback. If they had more time, they may have pulled it off. A sloppy moment in the match’s final moments resulted in a Galaxy Own Goal that pulled San Jose within one. Luckily the final whistle blew shortly after, and the G’s got the oh-so-crucial win on the road.

The win catapults the Galaxy into fifth place in the Western Conference standings, but with only a point clearance, it’s not at all a safe position to be in. The team will be back at home for their last home match of the regular season, in a huge six-pointer against Real Salt Lake. Depending on other results that weekend, it could be a match where a win could see LA finally lock up a spot in the postseason. Either way, if the team want that final spot, they'll need to go through RSL and do so with a win.

