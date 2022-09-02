Official: San Diego Wave FC sell out Snapdragon Stadium home opener

It’s official: The San Diego Wave FC have made history and sold out the Snapdragon Stadium for their home opener on September 17th. On Thursday, the team announced that they had crossed the threshold and have sold all 32,000 seats for their game against Angel City FC. The news comes nine days after they announced that they had broken the single-game attendance record for the NWSL’s regular season.

Records were made to be shattered. And San Diego, you just shattered it.@NWSL attendance record ✔️@SnapdragonStdm sell-out ✔️ pic.twitter.com/QHQ0sJqoac — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) September 1, 2022

From the team themselves:

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club is thrilled to announce a sell-out for Saturday, Sept. 17, against Angel City FC at the new Snapdragon Stadium. After surpassing the NWSL attendance record last week, San Diego Wave FC has now successfully sold every seat in Snapdragon Stadium that was made available to the club based on the optimal set-up to view soccer. “This is a great reflection of the momentum we see in women’s sports,” San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis said. “We’ve sold all of our inventory, it’s incredible. We should celebrate this but we should now expect it, big crowds for women’s professional sports. “We would not be at this point today without the support from our owner Ron and his belief and commitment in the future of women’s football, and of course, our players, staff, and business operations who have worked incredibly hard to make this happen.” Seventeen days out from the historic stadium opener, San Diego Wave FC looks forward to shattering the NWSL attendance record on Sept. 17 with a packed stadium and the largest crowd to ever attend an NWSL match. The current record for a single game is held by Portland Thorns at 25,218 and was set in 2019 at Providence Park in a match against the North Carolina Courage.

Tickets for the game are still available, albeit only through resale. The San Diego Wave won’t return to action until next Saturday, when they’ll take on the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Then, they’ll return to play their remarkable home opener against Angel City on September 17th.

So what do you think? Leave a comment below.