LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig named to MLS Team of the Week

After another decisive role in an LA Galaxy match, midfielder Riqui Puig has been named to the MLS Team of the Week, this time for Week 30 of the 2022 regular season.

Puig scored the walk-off penalty in LA’s 1-1 road draw against Nashville SC on Saturday at Geodis Park. It’s just a penalty, you may say, so what? Well, it was the difference between a draw and a loss, and it comes on the heels of two missed penalties in two games for the Galaxy, including this one. Plus, coming at the very end of the game, it’s the second last-minute (or thereabouts) goal Puig has scored since joining the Galaxy.

Puig now has two goals and two assists in five appearances, just under 400 minutes. To say he’s been impactful would be an understatement, the Barcelona product has been an absolute breath of fresh air. It seems like without him, this team would have wilted out of the playoff race already, but he’s keeping them in it. Just a few more games to get over the finish line and hopefully the postseason from there. Congrats to Riqui on the Team of the Week honor and long may this run of form continue.

