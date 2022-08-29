LA Galaxy star Chicharito named to MLS Team of the Week

The LA Galaxy are above the playoff line, and one of the players who has played a big role in the team’s upturn in form, Chicharito, has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 27 of the 2022 regular season.

Chicharito had a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over the New England Revolution in Massachusetts on Sunday. The Mexican — not known as a prolific assist man — set up Daniel Aguirre for the opening goal in early stages of the match:

...before he took advantage of Riqui Puig’s peach of a pass to score what was the winning tally on a counterattack midway through the 1st half:

In addition, Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was named to the MLS Team of the Week bench, as his heroics were needed to keep New England at bay after the early lead.

Chicharito has scored in LA’s last four games, five goals in that span. He also has two assists in that timeframe, his only two league assists to go with 12 regular season goals this season. Congrats to him and Bond on the recognition, and long may the good form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.