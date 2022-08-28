Fast strikes in Foxborough: New England Revs 1, LA Galaxy 2

After two at home, LA Galaxy got set for two on the road. First up, New England Revolution, a team fighting for a playoff spot themselves, only on the other side in the Eastern Conference. After a hot start led to a disappointing draw the last time out, the G’s were looking to get three points and further cement their spot on the edge of the postseason.

Galaxy came in with a plan to play on the counter and let New England make the mistakes and it worked to perfection early on in the first half. Just three minutes into the match the team went on the break and Chicharito put through a gorgeous pass that found Daniel Aguirre for his first MLS goal as a G.

After getting the assist, Chicha felt it was time to get involved on the goal and it was the new man, Riqui Puig who took control of the ball, and put through a perfect pass of his own, finding Chicharit for the goal to double the lead in the 15th minute.

The Revs finished the half with more than 65% of possession and had nine shots, but couldn't come away with a goal, while the Galaxy had little possession, only four shots, with half of those going in for goals. Now, it was about finishing strong and getting the three points on the road.

It should be no surprise, New England would eventually cut the lead in half. Some nice passing ended with Charles Gil taking a shot from range that found its way past Bond for the goal.

The win puts Galaxy into the final playoff spot, for now. There's no rest for the wicked, especially in the wild West. Every match will be crucial going forward, and LA are back at it Wednesday, when they take on Toronto FC, another team a win away from a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. For now, we enjoy the win, with hopes this leads to a nice extended run of great performances. Would be the perfect time for it.

